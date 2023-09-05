First Clintonville Homicide since 2016: What we know so far

CLINTONVILLE (NBC 26) — In Clintonville, a 19-year-old man is in custody and a 39-year-old woman is dead after a stabbing near Olen Park and Jirschele Stadium around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Chief Craig Frietag of the Clintonville Police Department said his city hasn't had a homicide since about 2016.

That changed on Labor Day, when, according to Clintonville Police, 19-year-old Jordan Peters of Neenah was in the car of a 39-year-old woman who was also from Neenah.

According to police, when the car drew near Olen Park at 10 Memorial Circle, Peters stabbed the driver.

Frietag said that there was another passenger in the car, but that person was not named as involved in the incident.

Frietag said Peters had recently moved to Clintonville from Neenah to live with family. He said Peters and the victim knew one another, but he did not want to say more about the nature of their relationship.

According to police, the woman was stabbed once in the chest while driving. She then got out of the car and called 911.

Police said a witness also called 911 when she saw the woman lying on the ground near the park. The caller suspected the person might have collapsed due to an overdose, but Frietag said that their investigation did not indicate that any overdose occurred.

“It is true that we were initially called [about a] possible overdose. The witness, their calling 911, that's what appeared – what they saw. That is not, based on our investigation, what occurred. We do not believe that anybody overdosed,” Frietag said.

Peters was booked into Waupaca County Jail at 6:05 p.m. for First-Degree Intentional Homicide.

The victim was airlifted to ThedaCare in Neenah where she was pronounced deceased at 7:29 p.m.

Peters is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. on September 11 in the Waupaca County Courthouse.

NBC 26 will continue to update the situation as we learn more details.