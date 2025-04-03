UPDATE: Active situation near Patriot Park in De Pere resolved; one in custody

UPDATE No. 2: De Pere police say a man was taken into custody following a standoff on the 1700 block of 76 Place in De Pere on Thursday morning.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 1700 block of 76 Place just after 8 a.m. following a report of an intoxicated man holding a woman against her will. The man was threatening to hurt the woman with a firearm.

Police say the man was refusing to exit the home, prompting officers to request assistance from the Brown County SWAT Team. They say a BearCat vehicle and a K-9 unit were on scene as a precaution.

A shelter in place message was sent to neighbors in the area, as well to a nearby school — also as a precaution, police say.

After the Crisis Negotiation Team spoke with a male in what police called a "lengthy standoff", the man exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

No one was injured, and the shelter in place notifications were lifted once the situation was resolved, police say.

“We are thankful that our officers were able to respond and quickly contain the threat presented by this individual and are relieved that no one was harmed during this incident," De Pere Police Chief Jeremy Muraski said in a statement. "The Crisis Negotiation Team officers performed exceptionally during this situation, greatly contributing to a positive outcome."

"The De Pere Police Department would also like to thank the De Pere Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance during this incident,” Muraski added.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no additional information will be released at this time.

UPDATE: Crews on scene say the situation has been cleared. This story will continue to be updated as we get more information.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Officials confirm there is an active situation near Patriot Park in De Pere and said residents in the area have been asked to shelter in place.

NBC 26 has a crew on the way. We will update this story as more details become available.