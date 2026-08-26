Truck carrying hay bales gets stuck under De Pere railroad bridge

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Main Street in De Pere was briefly closed late Wednesday morning after a truck carrying hay bales became stuck under a railroad bridge.

De Pere Police Chief Jeremy Muraski told NBC 26 he was not aware of any injuries caused by the incident.

"It appears the straw or hay bales were simply stacked too high to fit under the railroad bridge," Muraski said. "I don't believe the driver was from our area so they were likely not familiar with the height."

The street reopened shortly after noon.