TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Main Avenue in De Pere back open after crash

UPDATE: Police say Main Avenue is back open and all road closures associated with the crash have reopened.

Police tell NBC 26 that initial details indicate the truck with a trailer was traveling westbound on Main Avenue. A train was traveling southbound. Police say the truck was unable to stop for the train. As the truck tried to go around the train, police believe the train collided with the trailer, causing the trailer to tip over.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: De Pere Police say Main Avenue between Fifth Street and Fort Howard Avenue is closed because of a crash.

In the police department's Facebook post, it appears a vehicle hauling a tractor tipped over.

Police say there is no westbound traffic beyond Fifth Street. Traffic is backing up over the Claude Allouez Bridge to the east side of the city.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes to cross the Fox River.