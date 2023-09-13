Syble Hopp School students show off football skills at Packers Outreach Camp

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Syble Hopp School students in De Pere showed off their football skills in various obstacle courses during a Packers Outreach Camp.

Tuesday's camp was the first of several happening across the state over the next month.

The program encourages students to be active for at least 60 minutes a day and to have some fun.

Packers tight ends Josiah Deguara, Luke Musgrave, and Ben Sims played with the students as well.

"For our players to be out here on their day off is great for them to give back to the community, and to be amongst these kids," Packers Football Outreach Manager Ryan Fencl said. "Because all of these kids obviously look up to these players that they watch."

The Packers Football Outreach Camp is in conjunction with the NFL's Play 60 program.