Students relocated after mold found in St. Norbert residence hall

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Students living in a St. Norbert College residence hall in De Pere have been relocated after mold was discovered in the building’s mechanical system, according to college officials.

A spokesperson for the college said St. Norbert learned Sept. 4 that there was mold in the Gries Hall mechanical system. The school hired a mold remediation company to assess the issue and begin cleanup efforts. Officials expect the remediation process to take about six weeks.

Students were moved to other campus housing while remediation work is underway. College officials said they are working with the De Pere Health Department and environmental professionals to ensure the building is safe before students return.

A college spokesperson said "isolated instances of mold" were discovered in individual rooms in the building in August.

"At that time, there was no indication from our work nor in the information provided by the outside expert that these individual, apartment-specific cases were part of a broader building-wide issue," the spokesperson said. "When SNC facilities staff identified a building-wide concern on September 4, 2026, the College took immediate action."

The college said each displaced student received $500 in ‘Custom Cash’, campus funds that can be used for food and other purchases, to help offset expenses and inconveniences caused by the move.