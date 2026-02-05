Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay De Pere

Actions

Storage facility fire at St. Norbert College causes $250,000 in damage

Fire truck
Monkey Business images / Storyblocks
Fire truck
Posted

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A storage facility fire on the St. Norbert College campus caused around $250,000 in damages on Wednesday night, according to De Pere Fire Rescue.

Firefighters say they responded to 450 Third Street in De Pere just after 5 p.m. of Wednesday. Crews found a small maintenance storage facility on the St. Norbert College campus with active fire and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters were on scene for about 2 hours. No injuries were reported, but the estimated damage to the property and its contents is at around $250,000, according to De Pere Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jessica_NoGlasses_2025_white.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Jessica Goska