Storage facility fire at St. Norbert College causes $250,000 in damage

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A storage facility fire on the St. Norbert College campus caused around $250,000 in damages on Wednesday night, according to De Pere Fire Rescue.

Firefighters say they responded to 450 Third Street in De Pere just after 5 p.m. of Wednesday. Crews found a small maintenance storage facility on the St. Norbert College campus with active fire and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters were on scene for about 2 hours. No injuries were reported, but the estimated damage to the property and its contents is at around $250,000, according to De Pere Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.