DE PERE (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin State Patrol said a 50-year-old individual from Appleton was arrested Sunday night for their 4th OWI offense.

Deputies said in a news release a trooper saw a Toyota Tacoma driving southbound on I-41 near Main Street in De Pere.

They said a car was weaving while traveling and did not have taillights on.

The trooper pulled the driver over and noticed signed of impairment.

Deputies said the driver took a sobriety test, was arrested, and taken to Brown County Jail.