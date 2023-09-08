St. Norbert College honors first African-American graduate with basketball court

DE PERE (NBC 26) — St. Norbert College in De Pere is showing recognition for its first African-American graduate with a gift honoring his talents.

The college is naming a basketball court after Chuck Holton.

Holton was a basketball and track star at SNC and graduated from the college in 1952.

After that, he played for the Harlem Globetrotters for six years.

Holton's family members and St. Norbert alums showed their love for Chuck at a ceremony.

"The people who came out from all ages and all backgrounds, he would have cried," Chuck's younger brother T. Michael Holton said. "And I almost cried to be honest with you. I was just overwhelmed with the show of people coming."

Chuck Holton passed away in April 2022 at 91 years old.