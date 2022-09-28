Sixth annual business walk aims to help survey local economic climate

DE PERE — More than a dozen volunteers spread all across each neighborhood of De Pere to talk with local business owners and employees.

Among the group of volunteers were Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque, De Pere mayor James Boyd, and other local leaders.

The goal of the event was to talk with local business owners about what the town is doing well and where it can improve to create a better environment for small businesses.

Each pairing of volunteers were tasked with putting together the surveys with feedback from businesses in their assigned district of De Pere.

Kitty Johnson, the De Pere chamber of commerce president, said that in a few weeks the responses will be compiled into a report that will be sent out to the businesses.

After the findings are revealed, businesses will work with the chamber of commerce, local government, and Definitely De Pere to find solutions for any issues they may have.

Johnson said that one piece of feedback she's received so far is that many want education and marketing programs to train small business employees.