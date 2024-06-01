Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for missing 79- year-old De Pere woman

Posted at 9:42 PM, May 31, 2024
DE PERE (NBC 26) — A silver alert has been issued for Kathy Orgeman, a 79-year-old woman from De Pere. Orgeman stands 5 feet 7 inches and was last seen in a white blouse with dark slacks.

Kathy left in her vehicle from her home in Ashwaubenon. She has progressively worsening dementia and likely does not know how to get home. At 8:16 PM her vehicle was spotted near Monroe Road and 172.

Kathy could be driving a 2016 gray Chevy Malibu with the license plate AVR9004.

If you do see Kathy (pictured above) call Ashwaubenon Public Safety at 920-492-2995.

