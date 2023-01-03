Shifting your New Year's resolution mindset

DE PERE — People like to make all kinds of resolutions for the new year. Some want to travel more or pick up a new hobby or even just work on being happier. However, for the majority of people, their resolution year after year is to get healthier and hit the gym.

Kathy De Carlo, owner of Next Level Fitness in De Pere, sees this firsthand.

"We've been seeing people already in December who have kind of been getting themselves ready for this time of year," De Carlo said. "And of course, we do get the New Year's people coming in, and we love to see them."

De Carlo said a lot of people coming in share similar resolutions of losing fat, gaining muscle and getting more fit.

However, studies show that 80% of New Year's resolutions are unsuccessful. Personal trainer Adam Frischkorn said those that are in the succeeding 20% are the ones who are realistic about the process, and he said the best way to stay with your fitness resolution is to be committed to making time and a plan.

"If you have a job that is a routine job like a 9-5, if you can build your exercise time, whether it's on lunch break or before work or after work, if that can be part of your routine, that's going to help so much," Frischkorn said.

Bellin psychotherapist Nicole Norcross said most New Year's resolutions fail because people aren't actually sure why they have their goals.

"We'll see in a magazine like 'Oh you should try to lose weight this new year,' but if that's not a value of yours, you don't have any skin in the game, and you're not going to do it," Norcross said. "It has to be something that you actually value and not just some arbitrary goal someone told you you needed to have."

However, she said there is hope, but it requires shifting the typical New Year's resolution mindset.

"Think of it less as like 'I want to change who I am or there's something wrong with me, and that's why we're doing it,' and more of like an addition mindset like 'I want more out of my life, so I'm going to add something to it,'" Norcross said.

