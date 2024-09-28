Seroogy’s Chocolate celebrates 125 years

DE PERE (NBC 26) — An iconic Northeast Wisconsin staple celebrates 125 years of serving chocolate. NBC 26 speaks with the family behind the brand.



Meet the family behind Seroogy's Chocolates in De Pere

Watch the celebration unfold as the business gives back to the community during a milestone anniversary

Hundreds wait in line to celebrate

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Seroogy’s Chocolate, a beloved institution in northeast Wisconsin, marked a significant milestone this week, celebrating 125 years of operation.

“It’s a very proud day for us,” owner Joe Seroogy said during the event.

“We have the best chocolate in the world ... Putting it modestly" Seroogy said when asked about the secret to the company's longevity.

The celebration Saturday not only highlighted the company’s history but also the dedication of its employees.

“It’s really special," long time employee Sarah Sefur said. "Not a lot of companies get to stay open for 125 years, so it’s a great feeling. It’s really cool.”

Seroogy took a moment during the event to acknowledge his family’s legacy.

“My grandfather would be proud," he said. "My father would be critical as heck. He’d be saying, ‘Why are you doing this?’”

To commemorate the occasion, Seroogy’s hosted a celebration at their location in De Pere, including raffles, chocolate giveaways, and twisty balloon creations for children. Seroogy said it is important to him to give back to the community that has supported his business throughout the years.

“We’ve been doing this since 1899," Seroogy said. "We do as much as we can and we very much enjoy the people here. This is our way of saying thank you for patronizing us all these years.”