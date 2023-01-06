Rock the Dock organizers plan to move event to De Pere

DE PERE — After three years in Green Bay and one virtual event due to the pandemic, the Rock the Dock music festival will not be returning to the city in 2023.

Event organizer Dawn Paradiso-Hansen said that she knew during the festival last summer that staying at the CityDeck area wouldn't be best for the event.

"The space just width-wise, it just wasn't, it's just not big enough and so this past year's event really exceeded our expectations with those who came and attended throughout the entire day," said Paradiso-Hansen.

She says that she was drawn to the waterfront park in De Pere and was impressed with how well it could fit the mold for how she sees the event growing in the future.

"That's not gonna be an issue when we have a band that's over by the water and then a band that's over under the trees, and then of course in the bowl," said Paradiso-Hansen

Paradiso-Hansen says that she hopes to bring back the drone show and robotics exhibition while adding food trucks to complement the music this year.

"We like to look at it as something that's innovative. It's inspiring. It's not just music," said Paradiso-Hansen.

De Pere mayor James Boyd said that Rock the Dock is still in the second stage of permitting, but he is excited to work closely with the organization to bring the event to the downtown area.

"For the downtown, you know, anytime you get foot traffic and exposure for our downtown it can only benefit," said Boyd.

While staff at city hall work on finalizing the event over the coming weeks, they're also finalizing the future Nelson Family Pavilion at the park which could help attract more events like Rock the Dock.

"We could break ground in the next three to five months. The planning process is already in place. As it looks right now it is my hope that there will be construction going on for the new Nelson Family Pavilion in August," said Boyd.

Boyd said he doesn't anticipate construction limiting the possibility of any event next summer.

The event is a fundraiser for Compassionate Home Health Care which uses the money to collect hygiene and cleaning supplies to distribute to thirty different non-profit organizations in the area.