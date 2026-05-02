DE PERE (NBC 26) — De Pere's Common Council is set to vote May 5 on a redevelopment proposal that would turn an underdeveloped 2-acre site in the heart of downtown into a roughly $70 million mixed-use development along the Fox River.

The project, proposed by New Land Enterprises, would bring nearly 200 residential units to the 100 block of South Broadway Street, along with three to four waterfront restaurants or other public retail spaces, new public outdoor space, and a reconstructed public parking lot.

Watch the broadcast story by Jessica Goska here:

Riverfront housing project proposed in downtown De Pere

The city's development services director described the site as "one of the most difficult" to develop in the tax district.

Condominiums within the residential complex are estimated to range in price from $370,000 to more than $1 million each, adding tens of millions of dollars in new assessed value to De Pere's downtown.

If the council approves the plan, construction would begin later this year and continue through 2028.

New Land Enterprises recently completed work on the Nova Apartments in Green Bay.

