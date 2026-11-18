DE PERE (NBC 26) — Rising diesel fuel prices are putting pressure on construction companies, forcing some contractors to raise rates and pass along portions of their increased costs to customers.

For Wayne Carter, the impact is already significant.

Carter said a three-week excavation project in De Pere will cost his company about $12,000 more than the same job would have cost in June.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen it go up this bad,” Carter said. His family has owned Carter Trucking and Excavating for almost 60 years.

Much of that increase comes from the heavy equipment needed to get the job done. One of the machines at the site burns about 10 gallons of diesel fuel every hour it operates.

Diesel prices reached an all-time high in September, climbing above $6 per gallon. For companies that rely on diesel-powered equipment, that has translated into substantially higher operating expenses.

“Everybody’s getting hit with fuel surcharges, and we’re trying to recover some of that, but we’re eating lots of it,” Carter explained.

Economist Steven Troveh said the effects are not limited to companies or consumers who directly purchase diesel.

“You might likely not be consuming diesel product, but then, you might be affected by the diesel price increase that we are seeing,” Troveh noted.

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Carter said his customers currently pay a percentage of his company’s fuel surcharge, but that does not fully offset the increase. He also plans to raise his rates.

Fuel is only part of the equation. Construction companies are also dealing with higher material costs before work at a job site even begins.

“That’s another cost that’s passed on to the consumer,” Carter mentioned.

Troveh said consumers should be prepared for those higher costs to continue over the next several months.

The Energy Information Administration predicts diesel fuel use will remain high through the winter despite increased costs. The agency predicts prices will eventually fall to around $4.40 per gallon over the next calendar year.