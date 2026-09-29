Project connecting Fox River trails in Brown County moves forward

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A groundbreaking ceremony for the West Side Riverfront Trail Connector was held Tuesday at the Brown County Fairgrounds in De Pere.

Brown County officials joined leaders from Ashwaubenon, De Pere and NEW Water to celebrate the start of the project, which is part of Phase II of the county’s Fairgrounds Development Project.

The trail extension is intended to expand public access along the Fox River and eventually create a continuous loop linking the east and west sides of the riverfront trail system.

Plans for a west-side Fox River trail date back more than a decade in Ashwaubenon, while Brown County formally incorporated the concept into its 2019 Fairgrounds Master Plan.

Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2027, officials said.