Prepare for severe weather: De Pere offers free radios and disaster guides

DE PERE (NBC 26) — De Pere neighbors can pick up a free NOAA weather radio and emergency preparedness guide during Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The giveaway, funded through a preparedness grant, will take place Monday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the De Pere Health Department in City Hall, 335 S. Broadway.

Each resident, with ID, is eligible to receive one set — consisting of a Mesqool Crank NOAA Weather Radio with AM/FM and weather alerts, and the guide “What to Do When Disaster Threatens” — while supplies last.

The guide provides information and resources to help individuals and families prepare for a range of emergencies.

“Severe Weather Awareness Week is an important reminder of how vital it is to be prepared for severe weather and other emergencies,” said Sara Lornson, deputy health officer. “By providing these preparedness tools, the De Pere Health Department aims to equip residents with the resources they need to take proactive steps to protect their safety and well-being during times of crisis.”

For more information, residents can contact the De Pere Health Department at 920-339-4054 or visit their website.