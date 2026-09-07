Mulva display explores Wisconsin's maritime past

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A newly opened exhibit at the Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere spotlights Wisconsin's rich maritime history.

The Wisconsin Historical Society's "History Makers Tour: We Like To Dive Right In" exhibit opened last week and will run through Nov. 4, according to Mulva Cultural Center representatives.

The traveling display tells stories preserved beneath Wisconsin's lakes, where more than 700 ships have sunk, creating one of the world's largest shipwreck collections. Artifacts, images and historical interpretation offer a look beyond written records at the people, industries and communities that shaped Wisconsin during that time.

"We're excited to be a participating venue for the Wisconsin Historical Society's History Makers Tour," said Claudia Damiani, director of exhibits and education at the Mulva Cultural Center. "One of the rewarding parts of sharing history is helping people make meaningful connections to the past. Through this display, visitors can discover the stories of the people, industries and waterways that helped shape Wisconsin and continue to influence who we are today."

The collection highlights two Wisconsin Great Lakes shipwrecks, according to the Mulva Cultural Center. The Wisconsin Historical Society is preparing for the opening of the new Wisconsin History Center in Madison, which is scheduled to open in early 2027.