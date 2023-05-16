Mulva Cultural Center unveils inaugural exhibits

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The Mulva Cultural Center located in De Pere is in the final months of construction and preparing to welcome its first exhibits in September.

On Tuesday. the 75,000-foot cultural facility announced inaugural exhibits which will run starting in late September 2023 through early January 2025.

“We’re so excited to be able to announce this blockbuster inaugural season of exhibits,” stated Mulva Cultural Center President/CEO, Mike Van Asten. “We will have something for all ages and interests. We can’t wait to open our doors and invite the public inside.”

Exhibitions making their debut include:

Ladies and Gentlemen...The Beatles! - Sept. 28, 2023 - Jan. 7, 2024

Curated by the GRAMMY museum, the exhibit will bring guests back to the early 60s when rock n' roll emerged. The exhibit will cover the Fab-four from early 1964 through mid-1966 with a range of Beatles memorabilia, rare photographs and an authentic replica of the Liverpool Cavern Club.

Evolution Dinosaur - Feb. 14, 2024 - April 28, 2024

Described as the most immersive dinosaur experience ever developed, the exhibit showcases 30 hyper-realistic animatronic dinosaurs that allow guests to learn everything there is to know about Cretaceous Era dinosaurs through interactive tools.

The Bricktionary: The ultimate LEGO A-Z - May 23, 2024 - Sept. 2, 2024

Guests will be invited to let their imaginations run wild as they explore more than 150 custom-built LEGO models. This exhibit showcases creations ranging from life-size animals to fashion and fantasy inspired by the book, The Bricktionary: The Ultimate A-Z of LEGO.

Sharks! - Sept. 28, 2024 - Jan. 5, 2025

Enter the waters of some fascinating creatures that are more than 450 million years old. Sharks will allow guests to experience "breathtaking" shark models with learning about 180 shark species through an immersive setting. The exhibit is created by the Australian Museum, which saw record attendance in its debut showing.

Tickets will be required for entry to the main exhibits, secondary exhibits will be free. Ticketing and membership information will be announced in the coming months.