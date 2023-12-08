Watch Now
Mulva Cultural Center officially open to the public

Mulva Cultural Center
Mulva Cultural Center officially cut the ribbon Friday to celebrate its grand opening.
Posted at 3:11 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 16:11:51-05

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere is officially open.

Mulva's leadership team held a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening. It included comments from center co-founder Miriam Mulva and De Pere mayor James Boyd.

The center has an auditorium, gift shop and classrooms. A gourmet restaurant will be added next year.

The cultural center is a $100 million project and is 75,000 square feet.

