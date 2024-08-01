Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDe Pere

Actions

Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere suing exhibit company for $1.4 million

Screenshot 2024-08-01 at 4.05.58 PM.png
Karl Winter/NBC 26
File.
Screenshot 2024-08-01 at 4.05.58 PM.png
Screenshot 2024-08-01 at 4.04.56 PM.png
Screenshot 2024-08-01 at 4.02.01 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere is suing an exhibit company for $1.4 million for what the museum says were false promises.

In the lawsuit, the museum says that Exhibits Development Group failed to deliver on promised display items, including a limousine used by The Beatles.

The Mulva claims the Minnesota-based company made other "surprise changes," including swapping out a Wisconsin-themed Grammy award exhibit for one about Latin Grammy winners, and not delivering a dinosaur exhibit because of shipping delays.

Mulva displayed a different dinosaur exhibit, but still paid for the other.

The Mulva Cultural Center and Exhibits Development Group have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Karl Winter

Meet De Pere Reporter Karl Winter