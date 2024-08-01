Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere suing exhibit company for $1.4 million

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere is suing an exhibit company for $1.4 million for what the museum says were false promises.

In the lawsuit, the museum says that Exhibits Development Group failed to deliver on promised display items, including a limousine used by The Beatles.

The Mulva claims the Minnesota-based company made other "surprise changes," including swapping out a Wisconsin-themed Grammy award exhibit for one about Latin Grammy winners, and not delivering a dinosaur exhibit because of shipping delays.

Mulva displayed a different dinosaur exhibit, but still paid for the other.

The Mulva Cultural Center and Exhibits Development Group have not yet responded to requests for comment.