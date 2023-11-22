Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere opening dates set

DE PERE (NBC 26) — We now know when the Mulva Cultural Center in downtown De Pere is opening.

In a news release, the facility is opening for members on Monday, Dec. 4 with the public grand opening on Friday, Dec. 8.

The release said those who have memberships have an exclusive opportunity to see the opening exhibits of "Ladies and Gentleman....The Beatles!" as well as “And the GRAMMY® Goes To….” from Dec. 4-7.

“We are so excited to welcome people inside of this magnificent facility,” Executive Director of Community Relations Tom Shefchik said in a statement. “We know this will quickly become a major destination for Northeast Wisconsin.”

The Mulva Cultural Center is a $100 million project and is 75,000 square feet.

The release said the facility is a gift to the city from philanthropists and De Pere natives James and Miriam Mulva.