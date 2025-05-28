Local high schooler gets perfect score on ACT, besting sisters

DE PERE (NBC 26) — West De Pere High School junior Michael Crandall may not have answered every question correctly on his ACT in March, but he did well enough to get the highest possible score: 36.



The exam — once known at the American College Test but now a standalone acronym — takes a composition score from four sections: English, Math, Reading, and Science

3,041 of 1,374,791 ACT-takers in the graduating class of 2024 got a 36 on the exam, according to the most recent ACT data — that's just 0.22%

Crandall attributes his success to truly enjoying his education

He is now one point ahead of two of his older sisters, each of whom scored a 35

Crandall's father tells NBC 26 he'll be honored at Wednesday night's School District of West De Pere board meeting

More than one million high schoolers take the ACT every year, with an average score of 19.4. One local student knocked the test out of the park — on his first and only try.

A fraction of a percent of ACT takers score a perfect 36 on the standardized test — 0.22% in 2024. This year, one of those is a student here West De Pere High School: junior Phantom Michael Crandall.

"I walked out feeling satisfied that I had answered every question with an answer that I thought was correct," Crandall said. "I understood what I was reading, and I knew that I would probably get some stuff wrong."

Weeks later, Crandall received his score. He says he didn't prepare at all for the ACT, other than one mandatory practice test — but managed the highest possible score (36) on every section, except science, where he got a 34.

"The last section, the science section — those last questions were just very confusing," he said. "And that's the one I got the worst score on, but it luckily, was a 36 overall."

He says he enjoys his classes at West De Pere — especially computer science — and thinks that why he did so well.

"I actually have really bad study habits," Crandall said. "But I think what I attribute the score to is I just tend to think of school more as a fun activity than something I have to do."

He also advised future test-takers to read questions carefully, but move ahead quickly when necessary.

Michael — also a musician (tuba) and athlete (tennis) — also secured the family bragging rights in the process. Two of his older sisters each scored a 35 on the test. Michael is one of five total children.

Their mother, Amy, says she and her husband Jack are extremely proud.

"I just feel really lucky, really blessed," Amy Crandall said. "And there is no secret. We just try to be there for them, the best that we can."

Amy and Jack's son will always have their support.

"He's a very honest individual, and honesty is something that we really value in this family," Amy said.

Of course, the natural next question for Michael is where he may take his talents for college. He said he doesn't know yet — he's still visiting some schools this summer, but has heard good things about the computer science program at UW-Whitewater, so maybe he'll end up a Warhawk.