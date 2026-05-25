Kiwanis Memorial Day parade draws big crowds in De Pere

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Thousands of neighbors packed the streets of De Pere for the Kiwanis Memorial Day parade Monday, a tradition that continues to draw large crowds year after year.

The parade rolled through De Pere in the morning, with floats, flags, military vehicles, and local groups lining Main Street.

One participant said the turnout felt even larger than usual.

"So every year it's good, but I feel like there's better turnout this year than there was last year. A lot more people, you know, bigger audience."

The parade was part of the city's Celebrate De Pere Weekend, which wraps up Monday at Voyageur Park.

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