Kitchen fire causes $5,500 in damages to De Pere home

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Occupants of a one-and-a-half-story, wood frame, single-family residence in De Pere stayed with family after experiencing a kitchen fire at 5:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The De Pere Fire Rescue Department reports that upon arrival at the scene, crews found a working fire in the kitchen that had started from the stove and extended to the kitchen cabinets.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and limit the damage to the kitchen with minor smoke damage to the first floor of the home.

A total of four engines, one ladder, an ambulance, two command cars and approximately 20 firefighters from De Pere, Green Bay, Ashwaubeon, Ledgview and County Rescue responded to the call.

All occupants of the residence had self-evacuated, one civilian suffered a minor burn and was treated on scene and released. Fire crews were able to locate and remove a missing cat from inside the residence.

The estimated damage to the home is approximately $5,5000.

De Pere Fire Rescue reminds everyone that cooking is the leading cause of structure fires and to never leave cooking unattended in the kitchen.