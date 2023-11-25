First look: Mile-long holiday lights display returns after one-year hiatus

Holiday Lights on the Fox opened Friday for the first time since 2021, as new owners took over the display

The drive-thru display features four light tunnels and over one mile of lights

The display is open daily (except Mondays) until Jan. 1, from 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Video shows a preview of the display and a conversation with the new owner

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We're at the Holiday Lights on the Fox display, one of the largest holiday lights displays in the area at over one mile long. It's got new ownership here in 2023 after a one-year hiatus in 2022.

"There was no show last year, and I know a lot of the other owners and family and friends, a lot people were really disappointed in that," Luke Potts said. "You can already feel the excitement about it being back this year."

After the previous owner called it quits in 2021, Luke Potts decided to take up the show with two other owners — and no experience with lights displays. After a month of set-up, the opening day arrived.

"Once you see cars coming through, the idea has really come to life," Potts said.

The first car of the season contained St. Norbert College President Laurie Joyner — and her son Christopher.

"I'm excited, I'm ready for it," Christopher Joyner said. "First time in Wisconsin — I'm ready. It looks amazing."

Potts says he and his group did not have experience with lights displays, so they had to start from scratch. All the lights combined cost around $200,000.

And Potts and the group put their own spin on the lights.

"We have a lot of CAT equipment," Potts said. "We know the young boys, future construction workers, enjoy seeing the big equipment, so we have a lot of that stuff. We have 18-foot dinosaurs and just a lot of different stuff that's good for the kids."

The display weaves through the Brown County Fairgrounds, where visitors tune into Christmas music on the radio, turn off their headlights and enjoy the show.

Holiday lights on the Fox is open every day — except Mondays — from now until New Year's Day from 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

