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Durr CTS plant in De Pere to close, 75 workers affected

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Department of Workforce Development
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Less than 1 percent of unemployment calls were answered, new audit of Wisconsin DWD shows
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DE PERE (NBC 26) — Durr CTS Inc. plans to permanently close its manufacturing plant in De Pere, affecting 75 workers, according to a WARN notice filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The company said layoffs at the plant, located at 830 Prosper Road, will begin Oct. 13. The closure will happen in phases, with additional layoffs planned later this year and into January 2027.

Durr CTS manufactures automatic environmental control systems, according to the state filing.

The affected positions include welders, logistics coordinators, machine operators, production supervisors and managers.

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