Dickinson Elementary in De Pere awarded $10,000 grant

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The gymnasium at Dickinson Elementary School is getting a $10,000 makeover, thanks to the American Heart Association and The NFL Foundation.

Educators are preparing to begin their school year, and they were surprised to hear the news Monday morning.

Everyone started cheering when they learned Dickinson Elementary was the lucky recipient.

American Heart Association Development Director Korren Jewitt says through Finn's Mission—part of the Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge Program—students, staff members and family were invited to learn the four signs of stroke and hands-only CPR.

For every 18 members of the school community who completed the mission, the school was entered into a drawing.

Jewitt says these skills are critical to saving a life, and she was excited to break the news to educators Monday morning.

"So, it's really up to them. They get to choose what they do with the $10,000, as long as it continues to keep people healthy, and moving and happy, then it's their choice what they do with it," Jewitt said.