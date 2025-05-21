DE PERE (NBC 26) — Destination Imagination (D.I.) is team-building learning competition for kids across the country and world. Two local D.I. chapters are headed to the big dance of the competition this weekend.



One De Pere-based team, an improvisational challenge team made up of 3rd-through-5th-graders, is on its way to the DI Global Finals for the first time

Another De Pere team, this one a technical challenge team consisting of 6th graders, is making a second appearance at Globals

Both teams secured first place in their divisions at recent state and regional D.I. competitions to qualify for the Global Finals in Kansas City

Read on to learn exactly what the students do in their competitions

A local team is on its way to the Global championships, but it's not a sports team. We're introducing you to the improv troupe that calls themselves the 'Airheads,' but when they perform, it's clear: they're anything but.

'Destination Imagination' teams prepare to seek hardware at Global finals

These elementary school students will have just two minutes to prepare for a five-minute improv sketch — working together, and getting certain elements into their show, like facts about American landmarks, or special characters.

Both the Airheads and another De Pere team — the 6th-grade technical challenge team called 'You Will Never Kn?w' — took home first place at the state and regional competitions to advance to the Destination Imagination Global Finals.

"I wasn't surprised with them, because they're quite the group of overachievers, and they have high hopes," 'You Will Never Kn?w' team manager Natalie Larson said.

According to Wisconsin Destination Imagination, local teams from Sevastopol, Shawano, and Algoma will also travel to Globals.

"This isn't like state," said Will Ferry, a member of the Airheads who is in 4th grade at Altmayer Elementary. "This is not the entire country. It's the world."

There, they'll meet other teams from dozens of states and several other countries.

"That's probably the part that we're most excited about," Ferry said.

They believe they can bring home hardware from Kansas City, but win or lose, already think they've learned a lot from each other.

"Instead of just like sitting around at home when you get back from school, you go to D.I., and just do it," Altmayer 4th grader Roger Longlais said.

"You get smarter," Foxview Intermediate student Eliza Ziolkowski said.

"I thought it was a way to help me get over, like, stage fright," Foxview student Lauren Pelisek said.

On top of the imrpov sketch, the Airheads will have to do a technical challenge, like building a bridge in minutes, from limited materials.

Their team managers, Nicole Polarek and Mandy Ziolkowski, say Destination Imagination helps the kids find new talents and new perspectives.

"I cannot believe how much they come out of their shell," Ziolkowski said. "They go into it feeling kind of nervous, but it brings out so much creativity. I've seen these kids grow immensely."

Both Polarek and Ziolkowski were also part of D.I. when they were in elementary school, and they've now taken up the mantle as parent volunteers.

"A lot goes into sports, historically, but I think D.I. is able to offer kids a different option," Ziolkowski said. "They can build some of those skills that future employers are looking for. They can build some of those skills that colleges are looking for."

De Pere-area D.I. teams cost a $30 registration fee to join, and generally meet about once a week. However, the groups fund-raise to attend competitions like the Global Finals, which are expensive: $5,500 per team to register, plus travel and lodging.

The Airheads are also excited they're missing two days of school to head to Globals. They'll go to Kansas City on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, to find out whether they have what it takes to be Global champions.