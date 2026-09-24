DE PERE (NBC 26) — Buyers are already claiming condominiums in a $70 million waterfront development in downtown De Pere — before construction has even begun.

The Lockside development will bring 173 total residential units to the city's waterfront, 29 of them condominiums. Mark D. Olejniczak Realty, Inc. currently has 13 of those condos listed for sale on its website, starting at $375,000.

"The De Pere market has waited for an incredible project like this," Laura Olejniczak said.

The realtor has lived in De Pere for 20 years and said she has never seen a development like the Lockside apartments and condominiums.

"This condo project has been absolutely one of a kind," stated Olejniczak.

She says buyers are lining up to claim a place at the property.

"The pre-sales that we thought would take potentially six months, and it likely will take maybe a month. The people that are lining up to support this project is just incredible," Olejniczak said.

Developer New Land Enterprises is modeling Lockside after the Nova Apartments in Green Bay, featuring luxury amenities, a public gathering space, and a first-floor restaurant or retailer.

Sheldon Opperman said the project will draw on lessons learned from Nova, particularly its clubhouse concept — and take it further given Lockside's riverfront location.

"We think we're going to be able to sort of level that up," Opperman said.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

De Pere's $70M development draws buyers before groundbreaking

Opperman also noted that the property's public features will elevate De Pere's downtown.

"The support has been great," Opperman said. "What we think we're going to produce is really going to be special for the community. We hope to add some real activation to otherwise what's been sort of dormant for a long time."

New Land's Nova development in Green Bay finished construction two months early and under budget. Opperman said he expects the Lockside construction to go just as smoothly.

The excitement extends beyond buyers, according to Olejniczak.

"It's going to help De Pere to thrive," she said.