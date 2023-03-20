Watch Now
De Pere Walmart evacuated, police dealing with 'active incident'

Matt Kohls
Posted at 1:15 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 16:01:31-04

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The De Pere Walmart was evacuated Monday morning for a report of an active incident.

According to the De Pere Police Department, the incident is ongoing at the Lawrence Drive location.

By Monday afternoon police stated that the situation was contained but not resolved.

Store employees tell our crews on scene they were notified of an evacuation over the PA. All employees are safe.

The store remains closed to the public.

Additional information has yet to be provided, NBC 26 has a crew on the scene.

This story will be updated once additional information is released.

