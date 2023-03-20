De Pere Walmart evacuated, police dealing with 'active incident'

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The De Pere Walmart was evacuated Monday morning for a report of an active incident.

According to the De Pere Police Department, the incident is ongoing at the Lawrence Drive location.

Please avoid De Pere Walmart at this time. We have an active incident ongoing and the store is currently closed to the public. — De Pere Police Department (@DePerePD) March 20, 2023

By Monday afternoon police stated that the situation was contained but not resolved.

The situation at Walmart is currently contained, but not resolved. There is no ongoing danger to the public at this time. Store employees are safe and have been evacuated. — De Pere Police Department (@DePerePD) March 20, 2023

Store employees tell our crews on scene they were notified of an evacuation over the PA. All employees are safe.

The store remains closed to the public.

Additional information has yet to be provided, NBC 26 has a crew on the scene.

This story will be updated once additional information is released.