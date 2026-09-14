De Pere Police to cover Flock cameras

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The De Pere Police Department is ending its use of Flock’s automated license plate reader cameras, according to Police Chief Jeremy Muraski.

In a press release Monday, Muraski said bags will be placed over the cameras by the end of the week. The decision was based on concerns about data integrity, transparency and public trust, he said.

De Pere police said they are joining other local agencies in discontinuing use of Flock ALPR cameras, citing contract violations, unauthorized data disclosures and misrepresentation of the system’s capabilities.

According to Muraski, officers will no longer be able to access the system effective immediately. The city’s contract with Flock expires Nov. 15, and permanent camera removal will take place sometime after that date.

The announcement comes just hours after the Green Bay Police Department announced updates to its ALPR policies and invited the community to comment on the revisions over the next 30 days.