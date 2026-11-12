DE PERE (NBC 26) — At De Pere Middle School, Veterans Day stories of war, service and sacrifice don’t come only from textbooks. They come directly from the people who lived them.

Nearly 40 local veterans attended the school’s Veterans Day program Wednesday, sitting down with students to share their experiences and help bring history to life.

For veteran K.C. Johnson, the visit has become an annual tradition. Johnson has spent the past 16 Veterans Days sharing his story with the teens.

“It’s emotional, certainly,” Johnson said. “You look at these kids and remember that once you were a kid, too.”

Johnson works for the Disabled American Veterans organization. He said one of his biggest goals when stepping into a classroom is helping students understand the importance of honoring those who served.

“Just to be able to talk to them and see their reaction really is important," stated Johnson.

The school’s tradition dates back more than two decades. Middle school science and social studies teacher Parker Hansen started the event 23 years ago and said its impact has grown far beyond his expectations.

Meeting veterans face-to-face has influenced the paths some former students chose after leaving De Pere Middle School.

“They joined the military because of the experience they had here,” Hansen said.

For students who don’t go on to serve, Hansen hopes the experience still leaves them with a greater understanding of the sacrifices behind the freedoms they experience every day.

“I hope that by seeing it, hearing it, you know, experiencing it live, that the kids walk away with a greater appreciation of what we all have,” Hansen explained.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

De Pere Middle School brings Veterans Day history to life

Following classroom conversations between veterans and students, the Veterans Day program includes a school-wide ceremony featuring patriotic music and other tributes.

Many of the nearly 40 veterans who attended Wednesday’s event have participated in previous years. Two of the veterans at this year’s celebration were also part of the school’s first Veterans Day program in 2003.