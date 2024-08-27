Watch Now
De Pere man dies in motorcycle crash, police say

A De Pere man is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday night near Interstate 41 and Scheuring Road. Authorities say they're waiting to release the victim's name.
DE PERE (NBC 26) — A De Pere man is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday after 10 p.m. near Interstate 41 and Scheuring Road.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department says the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

They say a 20-year-old man from De Pere was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the biker was traveling south on I-41 before the crash, and they believe speed was a factor.

Authorities say they'll release the victim's name once his family has been notified.

The crash is under investigation.

Police are not releasing further information at this time.

