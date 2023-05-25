Watch Now
De Pere lottery winner gets $100,000 pay day

NBC 26 Staff
Posted at 3:55 PM, May 25, 2023
DE PERE (NBC 26) — One lucky winner from De Pere took home $100,000 from an All or Nothing ticket purchased at True North Riverside.

"I'm so excited about selling a $100,000 winning ticket at my store," said True North Riverside manager Gina Verhage.

Wisconsin lottery retailers that sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent incentive.

All or Nothing winners can collect $100,000 if they match all or none of the 11 numbers.

Tickets are sold for $2 per draw with drawings held twice daily.

