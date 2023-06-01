De Pere house fire causes nearly $200,000 in damage

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A fire in De Pere Wednesday night caused about $200,000 in damage after a garage fire spread to a home in the 1200 block of Lost Dauphin Road.

Fire crews were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday and found the garage partially collapsed with smoke coming from the attic of the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and entered the home to search for people.

The home was recently vacated and nobody was found inside.

The garage is a total loss, but fire damage in the home was limited to the area of a three-season room.

About 30 firefighters from departments in Brown County including Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Hobart and several others assisted in battling the fire.

An investigation is underway to determine what started the fire.