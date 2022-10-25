De Pere family giving back to first responders

DE PERE — Tammy Gossen was having a typical Christmas Eve last year. She was preparing to have her baby daughter Ainsley, when suddenly she went into emergency labor in her De Pere home.

"By the time my water had broke we had called 911 and within five minutes my husband delivered Ainsley underneath our Christmas tree," said Gossen.

After both were in stable condition, the paramedics brought them to the hospital.

Now ten months later, Gossen wants to give back to the first responders in the community that helped the family out in a time of need.

In September, Gossen brought a proposal for a therapy dog program before the De Pere common council.

The city approved the plan and Gossen is now running a fundraiser called "a canine for our crew."

The goal is to raise $10,000 to support the purchase, training, and well-being of the dog.

Many local businesses in the community including Java Cream and Luna Coffee are partnering with Gossen to donate some of the proceeds to the fundraiser.

There is also a fundraising account at Nicolet bank that people can donate to directly.

The dog is meant to help first responders whose job it is to respond to some of life's most difficult moments.

"Our purpose behind the dog was we really wanted to focus on the awareness of mental health with the firefighters," said Gossen.

Brett Jansen, a battalion chief with De Pere Fire Rescue, says that mental health of first responders has become a major issue that departments across the country are struggling with.

Jansen says that dogs also have a long history in fire departments.

"It's always been a tradition for dogs to go along with the firemen, ride with the firemen, and keep them safe. A lot of it is to be that companion for stressful situations," said Jansen.