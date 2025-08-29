Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
De Pere elementary student hit by vehicle while in crosswalk

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A Dickinson Elementary School student was hit by a vehicle while in a crosswalk on Friday morning, according to the Unified School District of De Pere.

The district says the student was taken to a hospital for observation, and is now at home.

The incident took place at around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Jordan Road/Merrill Street and Ontario Street. According to the district, firefighters were on scene quickly, and a crossing guard was also at the intersection.

"Classroom teachers and student services staff at Dickinson took time this morning to discuss the incident, and review safety reminders," Superintendent Christopher Thompson said in a statement. "Safety reminders regarding walking, bicycling and driving in school zones have also been sent to all District families."

The district is also looking into partnering with the city of De Pere to "further support safe crossings at this challenging intersection," the superintendent said.

