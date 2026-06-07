De Pere condo fire caused by roofing crew working on structure, officials say

De Pere Fire Rescue and the Fox River Fire District responded Sunday morning to a structure fire at a condo complex caused by a roofing crew working on the building.

The fire was reported at approximately 9:48 a.m. at 1415 Mission Heights Road in the City of De Pere.

When crews arrived, they found a 2-story, wood frame, 6-unit condo complex with light smoke showing from a second-story open window. No flames were visible from outside, but the smell of burning wood was detectable.

Some residents had already self-evacuated. The remaining occupants were asked to leave their units.

Firefighters entered the affected condo and found burning insulation in the attic. Crews pulled ceiling material to access the area, and the fire was under control in less than 20 minutes. Ventilation was performed to clear remaining smoke from the unit.

The adjacent condo was also inspected for fire extension. Nothing was found.

No occupants or firefighters were injured. Damage is estimated at $5,000. All residents were able to return to their homes.

De Pere Fire Rescue credited multiple agencies with assisting at the scene, including Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Green Bay Metro Fire, Morrison Fire, Ledgeview Fire, County Rescue, Brown County Dispatch Center, Brown County Sheriff, and the City of De Pere Police Department.

Officials are reminding anyone using power tools to be aware of flammable materials in and around the work area.

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