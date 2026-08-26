De Pere bank added to National Register of Historic Places

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The State Bank of De Pere has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced Wednesday.

The building was officially listed Aug. 14. Originally constructed in 1877 along North Broadway east of the Fox River, the former commercial building was redesigned in 1904 by local architect Henry Foeller.

According to the historical society, the two-story structure is considered the only example of Beaux Arts architecture in De Pere and one of only two examples of the style remaining in Brown County.

Architectural features include a decorative arch, limestone veneer, granite columns, multi-pane windows and ornate detailing such as dentils, pilasters and egg-and-dart molding.

Interior elements, including mosaic tile floors, wood-beam ceilings, granite wainscoting and the original vault and safety deposit boxes, also remain intact.

The Beaux Arts style gained popularity in the United States following the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago and became associated with prominent public and institutional buildings.