De Pere apartment complex struck by lightning, 24 tenants temporarily displaced

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Twenty-four tenants are temporarily displaced after lightning struck an apartment complex in De Pere on Sunday evening.

According to a news release, De Pere Fire Rescue says crews were called just before 7 p.m. to a large two-story apartment complex in the 2100 block of Ryan Road.

Firefighters say they could smell electrical burning inside the 12-unit complex, and later discovered a hole in the roof where lightning hit the building. They did not find any smoke or fire.

Firefighters say nobody was hurt, but all 24 tenants are temporarily displaced until an electrician can verify the damage.

The amount of damage to the building is undetermined, according to the fire department.