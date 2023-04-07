Crash on I-41 closes all lanes

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-41 northbound in De Pere.

WisDOT states the crash occurred at Mile Marker 162 at 12:30 p.m. closing all lanes of traffic.

DOT traffic cameras showed thick smoke coming from a crash when a semi-tractor trailer and car collided.

We do not have information yet about injuries or the people involved in the crash.

WisDOT expects the northbound lanes to be closed for more than two hours. Traffic is being detoured off northbound I-41 at the Scheruing Road exit. Motorists are advised to go north on Lawrence Drive, following Main Avenue back to I-41.

This story will be updated once more information is learned.