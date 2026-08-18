Construction worker killed after semi hits forklift in I-41 work zone

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old construction worker from Chilton is dead after a semi-truck struck his forklift in a construction zone on Interstate 41 in De Pere.

The crash happened late Monday night near the Scheuring Road exit.

Investigators say a semi-truck was traveling southbound on the highway when it hit the forklift inside the construction zone. The man operating the forklift died from his injuries.

The semi-truck driver, a 53-year-old man from Menasha, was not hurt. Officials are not releasing the names of either man at this time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is leading the investigation. The State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit is working the case, and troopers are conducting a post-crash inspection on the semi-truck.

Several local agencies responded to the scene, including police departments from Hobart, Lawrence, and De Pere. Fire departments from Wrightstown and the Town of Lawrence also responded, along with the De Pere Fire Department. The Brown County Sheriff's Office and Ashwaubenon Public Safety also assisted.

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