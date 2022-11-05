Construction season wrapping up ahead of colder weather

DE PERE — As Wisconsin heads towards winter and the region prepares for snow, it's hail damage from this spring that has stretched construction season deep into the fall.

David Gomez is the sales manager with Prestige Roofing in De Pere. He says the damage from this event was extremely widespread.

"It was one of the biggest hailstorms in the last ten years," said Gomez.

Gomez says that while many got their roofs done during an extremely busy construction season, he expects there to be a carry over into the new year.

"75% left and we did 25% so there's a huge amount of houses that got impacted from Waupaca to De Pere," said Gomez.

Part of the issue with hail damage Gomez says is it may be less obvious to homeowners than after a high wind event like in June.

"When the impact hits on the shingle, it creates a crater on the shingle and you can see the impact and the granules fall into the gutters," said Gomez.

While the new roofs going in aren't completely foolproof for future hailstorms, Gomez says there are some different types that can help minimize impact.

"An asphalt mixed with rubber to make it more flexible and durable. So when you have that impact of the hail hitting the asphalt it's more rubber," said Gomez.

Gomez also said rainy days and severe weather can lead to setbacks which become crucial as cold weather eventually makes its return to northeast Wisconsin.