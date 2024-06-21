Community encouraged to celebrate 'The Longest Day' with Alzheimer's patients

DE PERE — Festivities get underway Friday morning at Rennes Health and Rehab Center to help those living with Alzheimer's Disease or Dementia.

"It really does make a world of a difference when a loved one or friend comes through the door, it is like a part of their brain or memory is unlocked, and they're able to really live presently within the moment," said Rennes Group Administrative Assistant Madison Stoffel.

Stoffel says she can't wait to welcome the community to Friday's Longest Day event to interact with residents living with Alzheimer's or Dementia.

"You can tell that once they've had a visitor - once they've had somebody to come by and say 'hi,' their entire demeanor is different," Stoffel said.

Rennes Group Marketing Director Jason Arendt with Rennes Health and Rehab says the longest day of the year can feel especially long for those with Alzheimer's or Dementia.

So, they're encouraging community members to show up for the first time to the rehab center in De Pere to enjoy a little family friendly fun like music, prizes, food trucks, and raffles.

"We just want people to come out and see everybody and be part of the walk and do what we can to help them in their journey through life," Arendt said.

Arendt says they're also asking for donations to help end Alzheimer's, but they haven't set a specific goal for this year.

Both Arendt and Stoffel say the pandemic was especially difficult on residents, and when they're able to interact with other people, it makes a big difference.

"They're still these great individuals with amazing stories and huge, full compassionate hearts, and to be able to interact with the residents but the families as well is absolutely my favorite part about working here," Stoffel said.

Live music gets underway Friday morning at 10, and that's followed by family friendly activities until 3 p.m.

It's free and open to the public.