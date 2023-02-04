Watch Now
Cold weather doesn't deter racers at Seroogy's Valentine Run

Runners approach the finish line at the Seroogy Valentine Run in De Pere on Feb. 4, 2023.
Posted at 3:15 PM, Feb 04, 2023
DE PERE — Cold breezes and temperatures in the single digits weren't enough to deter racers at the annual Seroogy's Valentines Run in De Pere Saturday morning.

Organizers estimated about 700 people bundled up and ran in the 5K and 15K races. A portion of the proceeds went to charities like Curative Connections—-which provides day services for seniors and people with disabilities—and race organizer Ross McDowell said the event provided a reminder of the good in the world.

“It just goes to show you that there are a lot of nice people out in the world and there’s a lot of good things," he said, "and sometimes I think we just need a little of that, realize there’s good things happening no matter what is going on in the rest of the world.”

