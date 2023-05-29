Watch Now
'Celebrate De Pere' honors veterans, city's founding

A festival in De Pere is bringing people together for fun in the sun, and many of its proceeds go to honor veterans. It is called "Celebrate De Pere" and it runs through Memorial Day weekend.
Celebrate De Pere entryway arch
Posted at 11:56 PM, May 28, 2023
DE PERE (NBC 26) — For Memorial Day weekend, the city of De Pere is hosting "Celebrate De Pere" — an annual festival that's become a 33-year-long tradition.

Celebrate De Pere brought people together out in the sun for a combination of reasons.

​"It started with celebrating De Pere — their 100th year," explained volunteer Vice President Brandon Beard. "It started that way, and then being Memorial Day, it just seems fitting to pay tribute to our fallen soldiers. ​A lot of the funds that we raise goes towards veteran groups, so it's very veterans-focused."​

The event hosts a car show with over 200 entries, live music, sugary foods, rides and games— even free beard trimming.

A Wahl Clipper Corporation truck — which normally attends larger events like football games — came to De Pere for the event because their 2022 Benevolent Beards Contest first-place beard champion Ryan Baudhuin is from Northeast Wisconsin, and he's also a veteran.

Attendees gave answers of all varieties when asked about their favorite part of the day. The tilt-a-whirl, ferris wheel, fried oreos, and live music all got shout-outs. But the event's vice president said his favorite thing was a little more sentimental.

​"My favorite part is definitely watching the veterans get together. I mean, that is — definitely makes it all worthwhile," Beard said.​

