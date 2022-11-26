Businesses old and new ready for small business Saturday

DE PERE — New stores like Bosse's, 101 Club, and Studio Reverie are opening up in the newly renovated 100 block of Broadway in downtown De Pere.

Now businesses in town are welcoming in new neighbors just in time for small business Saturday.

Hannah Taylor has worked in retail for years. Today alongside her family and friends she opened up Studio Reverie. She says that she grew up in De Pere and is excited to be part of the thriving downtown business community.

"I really wanted a women's retail shop that was size inclusive and sustainable, so I was really excited to bring that to De Pere," said Taylor

She says that during this time of year, it's important to keep local stores in mind because they're often the backbone of a community.

"I think the holidays are all about community and i think that's really important with shopping local, and just support each other and support your community," said Taylor.

She said coming up with the name was actually the most difficult part of the entire endeavor.

"The word reverie means to daydream and i really feel like owning my own business was a daydream," said Taylor.

She says she has big plans long term for her brand, but for now she's excited to bring in more new inventory and become a staple of the downtown business district.

Just down the street at the Alpha Delights Bakery and Cafe, Heather Weisspeters has owned the shop for two years. The shop has been a staple in De Pere for nearly two decades.

When it went up for sale during the pandemic, Weisspeters knew she wanted to keep the bakery in the town for future generations.

Weisspeters says she employs nine women who use the money to go towards things like getting a nursing or business degree so they can come back and help the community.

"When you analyze the dollars that you're spending in a community you're helping the people like the staff that we have here achieve those goals," said Weisspeters.

She says that like many locally owned businesses, it's her passion for the shop that keeps her excited to serve the community.

"I can't even call it a job. I mean it's one of those things where you wake up at three in the morning and you're just excited," said Weisspeters.