Brown County Fair underway in De Pere through Sunday

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The Brown County Fair kicked off Wednesday in De Pere and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 23.

Events scheduled for Thursday included horse, swine and beef judging. Friday’s events will include more horse judging, along with goat and dairy judging.

Several musical performances for children and adults are scheduled each evening, along with activities for all ages.

The carnival rides close at 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The fair itself will wrap up at 6 p.m. Sunday.

General admission is $15, while Sunday admission is only $10. According to event organizers, children younger than 3 are admitted free. Children who want to ride carnival rides must purchase an additional $5 wristband at the office.

For more information, fairgoers can call 920-336-7292 or visit the fair's website. The Brown County Fairgrounds is located at 1500 Fort Howard Ave. in De Pere.